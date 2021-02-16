10 new COVID cases from over the weekend

There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the long weekend — one on Saturday, seven on Sunday, two on Monday, and none on Tuesday.

The hospital has conducted 13,370 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 636 have tested positive, 12,675 negative, and 59 are pending results.

There is one patient hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website.

As of Friday, TestMV has conducted 32,797 tests since June. Of those, 250 have tested positive, 31,654 negative, and 893 are pending results.

Phase two, which began on Feb. 1, includes and begins with individuals 75 years and older. Hospital patients can sign up through Patient Gateway. Non-hospital patients can fill out an attestation form from the state’s website.

The state has set up a call center for individuals 75 and older without access to the internet or who are unable to schedule their appointment online can call toll free 2-1-1 or 877-211-6277 for assistance.

The hospital is scheduling its oldest patients first, per the latest guidance from the Massachusetts department of health in phase two group one which are individuals 75 years and older.

Phase two group two will consist of individuals 65 years and older and two or more comorbidities.

“The initial plan from the state was to vaccinate based on age and comorbidities (75 and older, 65 and older, individuals with 2 or more comorbidities) then last week the state made the adjustment for only 75+, based on age,” Lefevbre wrote in an email.

There were four new probable cases since Friday bringing the Island’s total to 53 since March.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 418 tests, of which one has come back positive, 415 negative and two pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 4,339 individuals. Of those three have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week.

There are 36 active cases on the Island, according to an expanded Friday report from the boards of health—a decline from 48 active cases the previous week.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 810 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, have also been reported.

New clusters were reported last week with a five-case cluster at the hospital and a four case cluster at Project Headway.

On the state level Tuesday, there were 967 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s seven-day average of percent positivity continues to drop and is now at 2.22 percent — a steep decline from 8 percent high in early January. There are an estimated 42,395 active cases statewide. There were 49 new deaths, for a total of 15,257 COVID-19 deaths since March.

The state also surpassed one million vaccines administered to individuals in Massachusetts with 1.5 million vaccines shipped across the state.