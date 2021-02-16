New Oak Bluffs Town Hall underway

The reconstruction of Oak Bluffs Town Hall, a $13.4 million project, is well underway. Only a partial shell remains of the old town hall, and when the new building is complete, only a few architectural elements of the original building will remain.

Portions of the rubble foundation will be kept, as will a vault used to archive town documents. This has been emptied during construction.

The project broke ground in November, after voters said yes to the multimillion-dollar expenditure in June. Construction superintendent Mario Cunha told The Times the project is on target for completion at the end of September.