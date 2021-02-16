Steamship board questions special VH ferry

The Steamship Authority board grew skeptical at a Tuesday morning meeting when the licensee for service between Falmouth and Edgartown not only asked to switch vessels, but also asked to be allowed to bring service to Vineyard Haven. The board approved switching the MV Pied Piper for the MV Sandpiper for Cape and Islands Transport’s Edgartown service, but tabled the company’s request to ferry restaurant diners and staff to Vineyard Haven on another ferry.

The board unanimously approved a capital expenditure budget of just under $6.8 million.

The budget includes $2.9 million for previously approved electric buses, $2 million for a new website or mobile app, and $500,000 for vessel design and engineering. General manager Robert Davis maintained a previous position from October that the deficit caused by the pandemic would be in the range of $12 million and that the need for state aid seemed unlikely.

Falmouth attorney Robert Ament came before the board to pitch compound alterations to the license agreement Cape and Islands Transport Inc. has with the Steamship Authority.

Ament’s client, Vincent Geoffroy, is not only president of Cape and Islands Transport Inc., but either owns or manages Vineyard Haven Marina on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven, a property that includes the restaurant Garde East. His precise stake in the Vineyard Haven businesses wasn’t made clear.

Steamship general manager Robert Davis and general counsel Terence Kenneally outlined for the board what Geoffroy’s other request was — to have ferry service to his marina from Falmouth, one trip in the morning and one trip in the evening. The board grew puzzled and then dubious as the request appeared to morph from transporting restaurant employees to transporting employees and restaurant patrons. Davis admitted SSA staff hadn’t run the idea by town officials.

“On this service, we did not reach out to Tisbury to find out if they had any issues with this,” he said.

It was unclear whether the Sandpiper or a yet-to-be-acquired vessel would execute the proposed service as information conveyed in the meeting conflicted with information provided in a staff summary. Part of the request also asked that license fees associated with the transportation of employees be waived.

Barnstable board member Robert Jones said he found the license change requests confusing and questioned how “critical” it was that the Vineyard Haven portion be acted on immediately.

New Bedford board member Moira Tierney said she saw pitfalls to the request. Tierney likened it to allowing SeaStreak to ferry employees to the Vineyard to service a hypothetical “ancillary” charter fishing business they owned.

“I can’t support that,” she said. “You know the floodgates could open on that type of thing. That would really be, I think, dangerous territory.”

Vineyard representative Jim Malkin said he shared the doubts Jones and Tierney had with the proposal.

“I find this to be pretty problematic and I accept and appreciate the analogy to the fishing boat charters,” Malkin said. “This is a request to carry employees who are not part of the boat operation but part of a restaurant and, or other operation.”

Ament said he was “amenable” to not having an exception for ancillary employees. But he said it would be “extremely helpful” to get approval at the meeting for “what is simply an early morning trip and a late evening trip.” He said the late evening trip “is timed to be after the last Steamship Authority trip.”

He went on to say “the goal is to have people dining at the restaurant not have to get up and leave early.” He described the service as “important for expanding the restaurant clientele.”

“Now I’m really confused,” Malkin said. He told Ament he thought the purpose of the boat was to ferry employees.

Ament said the dining patrons would be calculated in the license fee, as opposed to employees who use the ferry. He added, “perhaps there’d be some, but few, marina customers.”

Malkin said he had no problem with one vessel being switched for another on the Edgartown route, but he reiterated that he deemed the proposal for Vineyard Haven “problematic” especially because officials in Vineyard Haven hadn’t been consulted.

Nantucket board member Robert Ranney said “no one has convinced me there’s a need for this.” He echoed Malkin’s reservations based on Vineyard Haven not yet having had a voice on the matter.

Reached after the meeting, Tisbury select board chair Jim Rogers expressed doubt about such service.

“I don’t know if they could do that with the existing zoning restrictions on that side of Beach Road,” he said. He confirmed the subject hasn’t been presented to his board and suggested such service would likely require a special permit.

Ultimately the Steamship board approved the switch of vessels in Edgartown but tabled the Vineyard Haven service request.