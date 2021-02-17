MVRHS sports highlights

Girls basketball

The MVRHS girls basketball team traveled to Nantucket on Monday, and returned home with a big 43-14 win.

In the previous meeting on Jan. 30, MV won 44-39 by employing a man-to-man defense, but switched to a zone defense for the rematch, and completely shackled the Whalers attack.

“We tried to match up because we thought that we had the advantage size-wise, skill-wise, but we weren’t as physical or as quick as them, so we decided to use our zone defense, the same defense we utilized against Sandwich [a 49-39 win on Feb. 5] that pressured the ball on the perimeter and kind of bottled up on the inside, and made it difficult for them to score. We also pressed the ball a lot and caused turnovers, and we capitalized on those,” Coach Sterling Bishop said.

MV led 18-5 at the half, and 32-8 after three quarters. Josephine Welch scored eight points and Kylie Estrella had seven, with C.J. Walsh and freshman Clare Mone adding six points each. “Clare Mone played some serious JV minutes, and then she came in and played some varsity minutes, and was a great addition for us on offense,” Coach Bishop said. “She hit two big three-point shots that gave us a lot of momentum.”

The Vineyard JVs topped the Whalers, 33-9. Elena Giordano led MV with 11 points.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Vineyarders gave everything they had against Falmouth in their last regular-season home game, but the strain of the long trip to Nantucket and back the day before, coupled with the experience, polish, and high basketball IQ of the powerful Clippers, proved too much to handle in a 50-20 senior day loss.

Falmouth improved to 8-1 in the Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division, while MV fell to 3-8.

Prior to the opening tip, the Vineyarders honored Falmouth seniors Ariana Silvia, Lily Craft, Caroline Koss, and Delia Martino along with their own, Captain Kylie Estrella, Hope Bettencourt, and Isabella Thorpe. All three Vineyard seniors were on the floor to start the game.

Points were at a premium in a physical first quarter. The Clippers scored the first five points before Wadeline Florime-Hall sank back-to-back buckets from the outside. Falmouth led 7-4 after the first quarter against a resolute Vineyard defense. The turnover bug is what hampered the hosts most through the first eight minutes.

MV did a better job protecting the basketball in the second period, but Falmouth started off on a 7-0 run, and went to halftime in front, 21-10.

In the second half, Falmouth’s superior ball movement and execution on offense combined with their pressure defense simply wore the Vineyarders down.

“They played hard and they had fun, but they were physically drained. They were tired. A 14-hour day yesterday on a trip to Nantucket and then to go back-to-back against Falmouth, that’s tough sledding,” Coach Bishop said.

Kylie Estrella finished with seven points, followed by Maria Andrade (6), Wadeline Florime-Hall (4), and Josephine Welch (3). Nine Clippers got on the scoresheet. Falmouth freshmen Tish Blackwood and Teagan Lind led the way with eight points each.

In the JV game, the Clippers prevailed, 32-26. Ali Dyke had eight points to lead the Vineyarders.

MV wraps up the regular season at Dennis-Yarmouth on Friday. The Cape and Islands League tournament begins on Monday.

Boys hockey

The Vineyard icemen got goals from five different players to beat the Mashpee/Monomoy Monarchs, 5-1, in Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division play, Saturday afternoon at the MV Ice Arena.

Cam Geary put the hosts on the board four minutes into the game, rushing in from center ice, deking a Monarchs defenseman, and putting the puck through the goalie’s wickets.

The Vineyarders dominated play throughout the first period, but the Monarchs tied the score at 12:25. Vineyard goalie Graham Stearns made the initial save on Wyatt Archibald’s shot from the edge of the left circle, but Lucas Tambolleo followed the play and put in the rebound.

MV reclaimed the lead 3:50 into the second period. Jake Cleland fed a perfect pass to Eli Gundersen at the right point, Gundersen fired a shot on goal through traffic, and Finn Lewis potted the rebound on a backhander from just outside the crease.

The Vineyarders were buzzing after the goal, and scored again at 5:25. Charlie Lakis kept the puck in at the left point, and passed to Nick BenDavid, who found Cam Geary in the high slot. Geary passed back to BenDavid at the left circle, and Nick zapped the puck inside the left post for a 3-1 lead.

Hunter Meader made it 4-1 at 8:03 by rifling a wrister into the bottom right corner, 23 seconds into a Vineyard power play.

Late in the third period, with the Monarchs on the power play, Jake Scott poked the puck free at center ice, broke in alone, and fired the puck into the right corner to put the game on ice.

With the win, the Vineyarders improved to 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the Lighthouse Division.

The previous day, MV skated against Sandwich at the John Gallo Arena in Bourne, and lost the C&I interdivisional contest, 3-1. Cam Geary scored the Vineyard goal, and Liam Marek picked up the assist. Oliver Lively made 18 saves in the MV net.

The boys have a busy week ahead. After hosting Falmouth on Wednesday for senior day, where the team will recognize Peter Gillis, Eli Gundersen, Aiden Marek, Hunter Meader, and Mike Wallace, prior to the game, MV skates at Dartmouth Thursday, Mashpee/Monomoy Saturday, and Nantucket Sunday. The Cape and Islands League tourney is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Swimming

The Vineyarders virtual dual meet schedule concluded on Feb. 11 once Barnstable High School had completed its half of the meet in Hyannis. MV swam on Feb. 8. The Vineyard boys earned their fourth win of the season, 61-59, while the outnumbered girls lost, 111-39.

For the boys, Ruairi Mullin swam to first place in the 200 freestyle, and qualified for states with a time of 1:56.22. Sprinters Nathan Cuthbert (25.31), Christian Flanders (25.56), and Emmett Silva (27.86) posted a 1-2-3 Vineyard sweep in the 50 free, with Mullin (53.0), Cuthbert (1:00.02), and Silva (1:06.23) repeating the feat in the 100 free. Christian Flanders won the 100 backstroke with a new personal best time of 1:05.67, and joined Cuthbert, Silva, and Mullin to win the 200 free relay in 1:51.83. Andy Carr swam third in the 100 backstroke (1:20.03), and Simon Hammarlund was fourth (1:25.00).

In the girls meet, Gabby Carr finished first and qualified for sectionals in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:49:07. She also swam to first place in the 200 individual medley (2:29.7). Lily Jones set a personal best (1:03.25) with a second place in the 100 free, while Delilah Hammarlund earned a PB (1:27.58) with her third-place swim in the 100 breaststroke. Olympia Hall (2:25.9) took second in the 200 free. Among tough competition in the 50 free, Jones (29.2), Hammarlund (30.32), and Eleanor Hyland (33.4) were 4-5-6 for MV.