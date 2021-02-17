State opens vaccine appointments for 65+, two comorbidity individuals 

Individuals aged 65 and older and those with two or more chronic health conditions, including asthma, will be eligible to book vaccine appointments beginning Feb. 18, according to a press release from the State House News Service.

After the 75-and-older group, eligible community members on Martha’s Vineyard will need to complete the hospital’s form on its website. Those will include individuals aged 65 and older, and individuals with two or more comorbidities.

After that, workers in early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public healthcare workers will be eligible. The last group of phase two will be individuals with one underlying medical condition.

Officials at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.

State officials announced the newly eligible group Wednesday morning. The Centers for Disease Control adopted a list of conditions of medical conditions with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19: asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, and type 2 diabetes.