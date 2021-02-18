Driver charged after collision with police cruiser

1 of 3

A 28-year-old male operator of an Isuzu dump truck was charged with operating without a license, marked lanes violation, and driving an uninspected vehicle after a collision with a police cruiser Thursday afternoon.

According to State Trooper James P. DeAngelis, the operator of the dump truck was issued a summons. The police officer in the damaged cruiser was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor injuries.

The dump truck collided with a Tisbury Police cruiser, which took damage to the driver’s side.

The driver of the cruiser was no longer at the scene when a Times reporter arrived on the bridge at 4:30 pm. Two Tisbury Police cruisers were on scene along with a State Police cruiser.

State Police Det. Dustin Shaw later arrived in an unmarked police vehicle. Det. Shaw said he could not speak to elements of the accident, including who was driving the cruiser. When asked who was driving the cruiser, Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeff Day, who was directing traffic on the bridge, said “a Tisbury Police officer.” Det. Shaw removed items from the damaged cruiser and transferred them to Sgt. Day before a JWL ramp truck took the wreck away.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande later said the cruiser was traveling toward Oak Bluffs when it collided with a truck. That truck wasn’t readily visible when the Times was on scene. Grande declined to identify the police officer at the wheel of the cruiser but did say he understood that the individual was okay following the accident. Grande didn’t know who was driving the truck or the condition of that motorist. Grande said the State Police will conduct an investigation of the accident. Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio didn’t immediately return a call Thursday evening. The Massachusetts State Police media office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.