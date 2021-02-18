Oak Bluffs library resumes contactless pickup

The Oak Bluffs library will resume contactless hold pickup on Friday, Feb. 19.

The reopening comes a week after the library halted its contactless pickup due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

“Following disinfecting and testing protocols, the Oak Bluffs Public Library has been cleared to re-open and we’ll be resuming hold pickup tomorrow,” a post on the library’s website reads.

Library director Allyson Malik told The Times that no other library employees fell ill.

“The facility received two rounds of deep cleaning earlier this week, which were done in accordance with state guidelines. We have been authorized to return to work today and we’ll be ready for hold pickups to resume tomorrow, assuming anyone wants to brave the weather,” Malik said. “We deeply regret the inconvenience to our patrons, of course, but I’m very thankful for this outcome.”

The library can be reached at 508-693-9433 or by email at oakb_mail@clamsnet.org.