Convicted swindler tries again in Tisbury

Tisbury Police have charged a convicted embezzler with larceny over $1,200 and larceny by check for $1,200, both felonies, for placing a deposit on a $15 million Edgartown property with a $2 million check that was drawn on an account with insufficient funds. Jeffrey S. Windle allegedly signed a purchase and sale agreement at Geoghan Coogan’s law office in Tisbury on Jan. 18 and provided a personal check for $2 million to that law office on Jan. 22 that was dated Jan. 23, according to a police report. Windle allegedly attempted to delay the deposit of the personal check by promising a cashier’s check, a report states, but that never came. He later allegedly provided excuses that his father had died to both the law office and the sellers.

On Jan. 29, Attorney Coogan brought the check to Martha’s Vineyard Bank, where the check hailed from and attempted to deposit it but was told there were insufficient funds to cover the sum, a police report states.

The report doesn’t indicate if Windle was arrested or summonsed. Coogan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In 2009 Windle admitted to embezzling millions, including $647,000, from the Congregational Church of South Dennis, the Patriot Ledger reported. He received a 15 year sentence, the Cape Cod Times previously reported.

This is a developing story.