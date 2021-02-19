Dupon drug charges suppressed and dismissed

Drug charges against Zachary Dupon were dismissed in Edgartown District Court Friday. The charges, two counts of possession of a Class C drug (Xanax and Clonazepan), were filed by Oak Bluffs Police in October. Oak Bluffs Police officers received a report that Dupon and Robert McLaughlin tried to sell two pedestrians marijuana near Giordano’s restaurant. Oak Bluffs Police, upon encountering Dupon and McLaughlin, deemed them “highly intoxicated,” according to a police report. Dupon was searched at the scene and pills in “a tinfoil package” and “a grinder with marijuana” were allegedly found on his person, according to a report. An initial search of McLaughlin didn’t yield any contraband. Dupon was taken into custody and McLaughlin was taken into protective custody, according to a report. A Class C drug (Clonazepan) was allegedly later found in McLaughlin’s possession. Dupon’s attorney, Rachel Self, filed a motion to suppress in the case that Judge Benjamin Barnes upheld Friday. Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo told the court that the commonwealth could no longer proceed based on the success of the motion and Judge Barnes dismissed the drug charges against Dupon. Dupon is expected back on court on Feb 26 for a hearing relative to a motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation charge. Dupon has been held since he allegedly killed Emma Hall in a head on collision in December.