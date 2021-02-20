65+ vaccine sign up fully booked for upcoming week

In less than an hour, Martha’s Vineyard individuals aged 65 and older and those with two or more chronic health conditions, including asthma, booked all available COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the upcoming week at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

In an email to The Times, Marissa Lefebvre confirmed that the hospital booked all 1,235 available appointments for the new group. The appointments are for the upcoming week of Feb. 22. The hospital has a total of 1,826 vaccine appointments booked for this coming week. This includes Saturday’s sign ups plus 591 previously scheduled second dose appointments.

Once the hospital knows next week how many doses it will be receiving, they will announce another round of signups for 65+ residents.

Appointment booking opened at 8 am and was filled by 8:50 am, Saturday morning.

Oak Bluffs resident Shelley Christiansen told The Times, “Online vaccine signup for us 65 plussers this morning has been kinda like opening day for summer ferry rezzies. But got mine!”

Individuals will not be notified via Patient Gateway and must sign up through the hospital’s website.