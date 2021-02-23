School building committee gives endorsement

The Tisbury School Building Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to send a comprehensive letter of recommendation for the Tisbury School renovation and addition project.

The letter endorses schematic designs and a site plan executed by Tappé Architects for the $53 million to $55 million project. Also endorsed was $1.6 million solar panels that may or may not be covered by a proposed bond ceiling of $55 million.

“After 20 months of study, meetings, consults and design work the Tisbury School Building Committee unanimously submits the following recommendations to the select board, the school committee and the voters of Tisbury for a renovation/addition to the Tisbury School,” the letter states.

The endorsement letter acknowledges that votes taken by the committee previously on the schematic designs and the site plan were approved by “supermajority.” In both instances the vote was 8-1 with Rachel Orr the dissenting vote. Orr told The Times that her past stance reflected plans that hadn’t received complete processes or hadn’t received proper public assessment at the times the votes were taken. She didn’t comment on the recent endorsement vote but did say of the overall project, “I have no idea if this is going to pass or not. Certainly if it passes, I want it to be as good as it can be.”

The letter acknowledges the schematic designs aren’t yet set in stone.

“The TSBC acknowledges the above-mentioned plans are ‘schematic designs’ and will undergo some changes during the design development phase and encourages continued participation in the refinement of said plans including continuing value management and budget analysis seeking responsible cost savings to the town,” the letter states. “The TSBC recognizes and accepts the budgets submitted by Tappé Architects and Daedalus Projects in the amount of *$53,185,500 at the joint meeting of October 20, 2020 as well as the select board’s proposal to bond the renovation/addition project for $55,000,000…*The $53,185,500 does not include the cost of solar panels.”

The letter also recommends a construction manager at risk (CMR) for the project.

As The Times previously reported, a construction manager at risk is a type of managerial construction agent who assumes construction responsibility on behalf of the owner and allows a contractor to be interviewed and selected for a set contract price. The other approach would be a design bid build project, which requires taking the lowest bidder for the project, something officials have said could be more risky for an Island project.

The Tisbury School Building Committee letter goes on to recommend “the select board, in cooperation with Tappé Architects and Daedalus Projects, begin the process of employing the services of a CMR firm that would be brought under contract pending a vote to fund the renovation/addition project.”

In italics, the letter states the CMR would help “facilitate an immediate start of the project with the construction manager assisting with the temporary school and be ready for demolition on or about January 1, 2022.”

Chapdelaine told The Times $2.5 million for temporary school facilities are expected to come from the $53 million estimated for the project as opposed to the extra $2 million that could be had from the select board’s $55 estimated bond ceiling.

The letter also recommends keeping Tappé on the job as well as Daedalus Projects as owner’s project manager.

Chapdelaine said among other positives, “at the end of the day, the project meets the site needs assessment and the education plan.” Chapdelaine said the Tisbury School is expected to enroll 100 more students by 2030 and the project has been tailored to meet that need. With the strictures the pandemic places on everyday life, Chapdelaine said, “the coffee shop conversation, the lunch counter conversation, [and] the Cronig’s conversation” that would normally improve townspeople’s grasp of the project aren’t available. Chapdelaine said the need for effective community dissemination of project details and the reasoning for them is something he is mindful of.