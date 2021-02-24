Volunteers needed in the kitchen

Island Grown Initiative has a surplus of butternut squash that needs to be prepared before they lose it over the next several weeks. They need help peeling, cutting, and freezing the squash to be used for Island Grown To Go soups, baby food, and to be distributed to the food equity partners across the Island.

Upcoming shifts available for volunteers include this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Feb. 26 through Feb. 28, from 9 to 11 am at the kitchen at Camp Jabberwocky in Vineyard Haven. Three to four volunteers can work safely in the kitchen while practicing social distancing.

To sign up for a shift, email polina@igimv.org.