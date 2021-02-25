Island Home ferry trips canceled

The Island Home returned to service Thursday, but was sidelined by mechanical issues.

According to an email alert, the ferry’s 7:15 and 8:30 pm crossings were canceled “due to mechanical issues.”

In a text message, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote: “Vibration was noted on the propeller shaft.” The trip was canceled as a precaution, Driscoll noted. “The boat will make its last trip off Island and berth in [Woods Hole] and the engineers will examine it.”

The Island Home had been undergoing its annual maintenance prior to Thursday’s return.