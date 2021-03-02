Five new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported five new confirmed cases Tuesday, all coming from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The hospital has conducted 14,042 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 662 have tested positive, 13,380 negative, and zero are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, TestMV has conducted 34,005 tests since June. Of those, 256 have tested positive, 33,019 negative, and 723 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 432 tests, of which one has come back positive, 428 negative and three pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 5,239 individuals. Of those four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On the vaccine front, the hospital has administered a total of 4,183 first dose vaccines and a total of 1,685 second dose vaccines.

New vaccine appointments for the week of Thursday, March 11, to Wednesday, March 17, will become available on Saturday, March 6, at 8 am. Extremely limited vaccine appointments may become available during the week on a rolling basis, according to the hospital’s website.

The vast majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported since the end of October, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 836 cases of COVID-19 — several times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and mid-October.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, a five-case cluster at the hospital, and a four-case cluster at Project Headway.

In an expanded report Friday, the boards of health reported only 21 active cases on the Island, down from 34 active cases last week.

At the state level Tuesday, there were 980 new confirmed cases Tuesday. There’s an estimated 28,867 active cases. On Tuesday there were 37 new deaths reported for a total of 15,859 since the pandemic began. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 1.82 percent.