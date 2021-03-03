Glenn R. Hearn

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Glenn R. Hearn, 83, of West Tisbury, passed away on March 2, 2021, at his home. 

His burial will be held privately at the West Tisbury Cemetery. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.

