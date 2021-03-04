Three vie for two selectmen seats in O.B.

Three candidates are seeking two seats are open on the Oak Bluffs board of selectmen as longtime selectman Greg Coogan will not seek reelection. Nominations closed earlier this week.

Coogan, who has served on the board since 2003, is a retired Tisbury School math teacher of 30 years.

Incumbent Jason Balboni is seeking his second term on the board. Balboni is the board’s current chairman. Two other candidates are seeking election to the town’s executive board — Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group executive director Emma Green-Beach and retired Oak Bluffs fire lieutenant and EMT Rich Michelson.

Oak Bluffs annual town election will take place on April 15.