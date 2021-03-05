Hospital not offering companion appointments

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is not offering companion appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

An email sent out by Dukes County Social Services Thursday was corrected Friday to say caregiver and companion vaccine appointments are only available at mass vaccination sites such as Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium — not Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The hospital is not a mass vaccination site because it does not have enough vaccine doses to do the companion program.

Eligible individuals must schedule their vaccine appointments through the hospital’s website mvhospital.org.

Island councils on aging and libraries are offering assistance with appointment sign ups.