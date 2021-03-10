Dogcharmer: Finding a breeder

Hi Tom,

How do I really know I’ve found a good breeder? There are alot of scams out there with slick websites and darling puppy photos.

Eleanor

Dear Eleanor,

This is an important question for those who are intent on acquiring a specific breed, especially in today’s world consumed with artificial intelligence and its ability to be convincing in its dishonesty. To me the answer revolves around one word, communication. I’m talking about talking, really talking as opposed to texting or emailing.

The breeder, to insure your suitability as prospective dog owners, should question you to the point of it feeling like you’ve been interrogated. The prospective puppy buyers need to do their own interrogating until they’re satisfied that the breeder did all the right stuff raising the pups for the crucial first two months of life. With plenty of back-and-forth probing, the breeder and buyers should begin to feel like real friends. Many of my clients have stayed in close contact with their breeders for years, and for generations of their dogs. For first time buyers not sure of what to ask a breeder, I would once again suggest they read, “So Your Bitch Is Pregnant: Raising Your First Litter of Puppies From Pregnancy to Placement” by Eleanor Winters.

Happy looking,

The Dog Charmer

Have a question for the Dogcharmer? Write him at dogsrshelby@msn.com. Find him on Instagram at Dog Trainer Diaries.