Community input welcomed for Woods Hole project

The Steamship Authority will hold the first of four “community input sessions” concerning the landside portion of the Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, March 23, at 5:30 pm, a recent press release announced.

“The project’s design team, led by BIA.studios, will be on the call to present project updates and discuss design criteria and objectives; foster an open dialogue with community stakeholders; answer questions related to the project design; and listen to public comments and input,” the release states.

The session will coincide with the schematic design phase of the project reaching 40 percent completion, according to the release.

“A second session will be held when the schematic design phase is at approximately 90 percent completion. Then, during the subsequent design development phase, sessions will again be held at the 40 percent and 90 percent milestones (approximately in October and December of this year, respectively).”

The sessions come in the wake of significant community criticism over the design of the terminal building and other aspects of the project. Scale of the terminal building was a particularly hot topic with neighbors contending past designs were incongruous with Woods Hole village and blocked views of the water from certain vantage points. Another repeated criticism of the project is that it serves to invite too much traffic into Woods Hole, which some local residents say already sees too much vehicular activity to and from the terminal.

A BIA.studios presentation on landside design progress is available on the SSA website.

The Zoom ID for the meeting is 856 0320 8711. Participants can also use the same meeting ID and join telephonically by calling one of the following numbers: 669-900-6833, 346-248-7799, 929-436-2866, 253-215-8782, 301-715-8592, or 312-626-6799.