Developer proposes condos at Old Stone Bank

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed out a public hearing for a proposal to turn the historic former Santander Bank building on Main Street in Vineyard Haven into a mixed-use condominium and commercial business development.

The project is being proposed by Island developer Sam Dunn who wants to construct five buildings with a total of 11 condo units and six commercial units. The project would reduce parking from 35 to 19 and includes pedestrian pathways, a courtyard, and a small courtyard. In total, the project would have 14 bedrooms.

The Main Street building, known as the Old Stone Bank, was designed by architect J. Williams Beal in 1905 and built by local mason James Norton using Island fieldstones. The building has been vacant since Santander left in 2017 and put the property up for sale.

Santander ran into issues when the commission required the bank to replace period-appropriate terra cotta tiles it had removed without proper purview. The tiles were replaced in 2019.

Dunn’s proposed commercial uses would be for retail and office space, but could include a restaurant. That would require another review by the commission. The decrease in parking spots would be to accommodate the courtyard.

No alterations would be made to the historic fieldstone building.

Due to zoning requirements, the property is not allowed to have residential zoning on the first floor so all residential units are on the second floor. Dunn told commissioners the target buyer for the condos is older residents looking to downsize. According to a commission staff report, the estimated total sale price for the residential units would range from $600,000 to $1.32 million.

One of the condos, a 600-square foot one-bedroom, would be deed restricted for affordable housing with an estimated price tag of $250,000. An applicant for the unit would be certified by the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority and likely be done through a lottery process.

While no detail is finalized, Dunn said the former drive-through portion of the bank could potentially be the home of the Chamber of Commerce, giving the public direct access from the Steamship Authority terminal.

“This could be a real genuine welcome center for the Island,” Dunn said.

Peter Stam, a direct abutter to the propert, said he wanted to have more information about where construction materials would be placed, but praised Dunn for the project and for working with him.

“I actually do think this is a good project,” Stam said. “It’s going to make a better entryway for the town … we really appreciate how hard Sam has worked to work with us.”

Tisbury resident and member of the Vineyard Haven cultural district Phil Wallis applauded Dunn for putting the project forward.

“This is going to be an anchor for the end of the working waterfront area,” Wallis said.

Commissioners closed the public hearing, but left the written record open for two weeks. Commissioners have one week to submit questions to Dunn to review documents pertaining to the condos.

In other business, commissioners granted Stop & Shop an extension request for their proposed expansion to construct approximately 17,000 square foot of additions to the existing 25,259 square foot Stop & Shop in Edgartown plus the demolition and reconstruction of a slightly the larger Rockland Trust Bank building and significant site work.

Commissioner Joan Malkin said the pandemic plus litigation between Stop & Shop and a third party caused delays in construction. The extension was granted through 2022.

Commissioners also moved a public hearing for proposed amendments to the Cape Poge District of Critical Planning Concern to March 18. Malkin said a potential “legal issue” concerning whether the proposed amendments go beyond the scope of the DCPC guidelines needs to be ironed out before a public hearing is held.

A hearing for the Harbor View Hotel modifications was postponed to April 29.