FAA allows local jurisdiction for business park

Airport commissioner Geoff Wheeler announced to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission Thursday afternoon that after nine months the Federal Aviation Administration decided it would permit the commission to set rates for business park leases through a custom formula geared to be less burdensome to the tenants than fair market value. Wheeler said he doesn’t know of anywhere else the FFA has made such a concession other than on Nantucket.

“I think that’s why they sent this thing down to Washington and they sat on it for a few months trying to figure out what to do,” Wheeler said.

Among other things, the FFA permitted the airport commission to cap rent increases for “non-aeronautical” tenants (lessees at the business park) at 10 percent, therefore staving off large rent increases the airport felt it was previously compelled to charge based on existing regulations. The airport commission and the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Business Park Tenants Association were at loggerheads over rent increases. Until a compromise could be struck, the airport commission extended a number of leases due for renewal rather than charge tenants higher rates they disagreed with.

Wheeler told the board that despite the concession, the FFA remains eager to see the airport exact fair market value from its tenants.

The language of the FAA’s allowance reads as follows: “[T]he airport rental policy provides that all new non-aeronautical leases with a term exceeding 5 years will include a [consumer price index] adjustment every year, and an appraisal adjustment every fifth year. The [fair market value] rent appraisal will be conducted by a licensed professional with at least ten (10) years’ experience as a commercial real estate broker or appraiser on Martha’s Vineyard. However, in no event will the FMV appraisal adjustment exceed the prior year’s rental rate (after CPI adjustment) by more than 10%. Existing leases that have renewal options will, upon renewal, increase by a maximum of 10% over the last year’s rent. For the rest of the term of the lease, the rent adjustments will follow the policy for new leases based upon the existing lease terms.”

The commission voted unanimously to adopt that language and distribute it to the business park tenants.

Airport commission chair Bob Rosenbaum told The Times Friday that he deemed the FFA decision “extremely important” to all of the business park tenants, some of whom were facing double or triple rents under fair market evaluation of their leaseholds. He added that he was glad all parties were patient with the FFA.

“We depend on the good graces of the FAA” for what he describes as “tens of millions” in funding for capital projects.

“This clearly is one of the crowning achievements that the commission has done,” he said.

When asked Friday if he deemed the FAA decision as positive, Fred Fournier, who heads the business park association and who abruptly resigned from the airport commission last April, said, “yes definitely. We’re very happy with what has happened to date.” He qualified that by saying, “Just on the surface it sounds and looks good.” Fournier said he would need to dig into the details before giving the new allowance a complete blessing.

In other business, the commission unanimously voted Rosenbaum in again as chair on a nomination by Commissioner Kristen Zern. Ahead of the vote, Rosenbaum asked if there were any other nominations. Hearing none, he razzed his colleagues. “Bunch of chickens,” he said.

On Friday he said he believed he continues to do a good job as chair and applauded his fellow commissioners.

“I think we have a really good commission and people are working well together,” he said.

Commissioner Don Ogilvie was voted in again as vice chair, commissioner Richard Knabel was voted in again as treasurer, and Zern was voted in again as secretary.