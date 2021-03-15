Three new cases reported over the weekend

There were three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and additional two probable cases, according to the Island boards of health.

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital had one new case Sunday and one new case Monday. The hospital also reported two probable cases. The hospital has now administered 14,611 tests with 666 positive, 13,885 negative and 52 tests pending. One person remains hospitalized, according to the hospital website.

Meanwhile, TestMV had one confirmed case on Saturday. The site, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 34,823 tests with 260 positive cases, 34,030 negative results, and 533 tests are pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 442 tests, of which one has come back positive, 441 negative, and 0 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 6,976 tests. Of those, four have tested positive. The public school data is updated once a week on Mondays, and for the second week in a row there were no new cases in the schools.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue on the Island. On Thursday 250 school employees received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The hospital has now administered 8,046 doses of the vaccine with nearly 70 percent of them first doses.

At the state level there were 1,508 new confirmed cases Sunday. The state estimates there are 26,459 active cases and the state’s seven day average of percent positivity is at 1.67 percent. There were also 30 new deaths Sunday for a total of 16,311 since last March of 2020.