Oak Bluffs: Cancer support group

Another Monday has rolled around with just a couple of changes. We are now on daylight savings time and it is so pleasant to still have sun shining at 7 pm. However, the extreme drop in temperature has lessened our desire to venture outside to enjoy the sun. So once more we must don the warm coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to keep warm. But we are still getting promises of a big warm up by the end of the week.

And a belated Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who are Irish or wish they were. If you celebrate, please stay safe. By the way, does anyone know where all the snakes St. Patrick kicked out of Ireland went?

We are getting promises that soon the schools will be open for all students and grades as school staff are now permitted to receive the vaccine to protect them from the COVID virus. This will only be possible if everyone continues to be cautious, wears masks, and skips making vacation plans, at least for this year, to areas of high contagion where masks and social distancing are not required. Don’t do it just for your sake, but for everyone. It is so important for our children to be able to attend school in person. If you think you have been socially isolated, please imagine what it has been like for the children to not be able to play sports, attend classes together, or participate in any activity they always did before.

The Oak Bluffs School is still open for grab-and-go meals Monday through Friday. If possible, but not required, in order to prepare an accurate account of meals that are needed, please call the school at 508 693-0951. You will also get instructions on proper procedure for picking up meals.

If you have any used ink jet printer cartridges lying around, please don’t just toss them. Bring them into the foyer of the Oak Bluffs library and drop them in the collection box sponsored by the League of Women Voters. You will be helping our Island by adding less non-compostable items to our town dumps, and you will help the League raise funds to continue their work.

Weekly community suppers continue throughout the Island. The schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at West Tisbury Congregational Church (sign up by 5 pm Mondays, 508-693-2842) and on Fridays at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven (sign up by Thursday 4 pm, 508-693-0332). Bi-weekly suppers run on Thursdays at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Vineyard Haven (sign up by Wednesday 4 pm, 508-693-0342) and on Saturdays at Trinity Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs (sign up by Friday 5 pm, 508-693-6443). Everyone is welcome for food and fellowship. There is no charge for these suppers but if you wish to make a contribution that is OK.

The Oak Bluffs PTO Games Night will be held on March 26 at 6:30 pm, but games may still be played after that date. Please register by March 19 to be eligible for a chance to win either the rainy day or sunny day basket. As this is a virtual event, please go to the Oak Bluffs School website oakbluffsschool.com, click on the news, and you will find the link to participate.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group provides temporary and emergency financial assistance to year-round Island cancer patients and their families. The funds provided are used primarily for travel and expenses not covered by insurance. Information is also provided about resources available to the Vineyard cancer patients on the Island and elsewhere in New England. The MVCSG is run completely by volunteers, allowing all of the money raised to go directly to the people it serves. A gift of any amount is always very much appreciated. MVCSG, P.O. Box 2214, VH, MA 02568. For more information, please call 508-627-7958 or visit mvcancersupport.org.

The annual Lenten Conference sponsored by the Fall River Diocese will be offered online on Saturday, March 20, from 1 to 5 pm, with a program that will feature popular contemporary Christian music singer and composer ValLimar Jansen, along with prayer, presentations, and a Q and A session with Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V. It will conclude with a 4 pm Mass celebrated by Bishop da Cunha. Join Catholics from throughout the Diocese for this afternoon of spiritual renewal and enrichment during Lent. Visit the diocesan website at fallriverdiocese.org for details and a link to register to participate.

We send birthday smiles to Bo Fehl on March 19, Cherrie Nunes and John Goldthwait on the 21st, Ross Peters on the 22nd, Marcelle BenDavid and Eugene DeFelice Sr. on the 23rd, and Hunter Ponte on the 25th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

