Big police presence is a training exercise

If you’ve driven by Curtis Lane in Edgartown today, you’ve likely seen or heard what appears to be a large police response to the area.

At about 1:30 pm, tactical team members on Curtis Lane in Edgartown were positioned behind police vehicles and an armored vehicle for training operations. Several tactical officers, dressed in all black, could be seen in body armor with long guns.

Earlier in the day, Edgartown sent out a text alert stating that it is police officers conducting a training exercise between 12 noon and 4 pm.

“Please do not be alarmed by the substantial police presence,” the alert stated.

The Times has a reporter at the scene and will bring you more details of the training exercise and who is involved as it becomes available.