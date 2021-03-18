Gannon & Benjamin purchases waterfront property

Gannon & Benjamin Marine Railway Inc. has closed on a deal to purchase property at 30 Beach Road in Vineyard Haven from the DeSorcy family. The purchase was finalized on Wednesday, Nat Benjamin, a principal with the wooden boat builder, told The Times.

“We really are excited,” Benjamin said in a brief phone interview. “We’ve been leasing for more than 40 years and hoping to acquire this property and now it’s come to pass.”

Benjamin had just months to convince investors to help him acquire the property.

In a press release about the purchase, Gannon & Benjamin said it cements “the company’s future with Vineyard Haven’s working waterfront.”

Eventually, the boat builder would like to move its other operation, which is currently behind Tisbury Marketplace, to the 30 Beach Road property.

“We would like to have the whole operation on one side of the road. That’s going to be a while down the road,” Benjamin said.

For now, Benjamin said, The Martha’s Vineyard Times will continue to lease the property that fronts Beach Road.

Benjamin declined to disclose the purchase price.

Beach Road Properties LLC, the DeSorcy family, sold the property for $2.7 million to Tisbury Working Waterfront LLC., the group formed by Gannon & Benjamin, according to public records at the Dukes County Registry of Deeds.

Gannon & Benjamin has been a fixture on the waterfront and recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. “It feels great to ensure that our young shipwrights will have a place on the Island to continue this tradition of creative and sustaining work for years to come,” Benjamin said.

Hundreds of traditionally built boats have come through the shop to be built, repaired, or re-fit, creating an international attraction that draws visitors to the Island every year.

“Back in the 70s Nat and I were just a couple of hippies trying to have fun building boats; we had no idea we’d end up in the position we are today,” said partner Ross Gannon in the release. “This is an amazing opportunity for us to invest in the community and ensure the future of a vibrant, working waterfront here in Vineyard Haven.”

The boatyard has been leasing its current beachfront location since 1980. After the property went up for sale in 2020, Tisbury Working Waterfront LLC was formed with G&B as one of the stakeholders. This provided the purchasing power to buy the lot, securing the boatyard’s ability to function with minimal changes to its current operations.

“This fulfills a long-standing dream,” Brad Abbott, who joined G & B as a partner in 2010, said in the release. “We weren’t sure it would be possible, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone in the community for joining together to make this happen.”

In August 2018, the DeSorcys put all of their properties on the Vineyard Haven waterfront on the market for $8 million. In February of 2020, when the properties failed to sell, they were split into four parcels, and the overall price was dropped to $7.3 million.