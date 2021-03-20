MVRHS athletes rally in support of new sports complex

1 of 3

About 30 student athletes and coaches rallied in front of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Saturday morning in support of the first phase of the proposed athletic complex, which is currently under review by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Phase one includes plans for a track, a grass field, a synthetic turf field, a fieldhouse, a grandstand, reconfigured parking and pedestrian areas, and a storage shed.

Ty Mathew, a junior on the football team, said the current condition of the school’s playing field makes it such that injuries are common, and players are often more concerned about not hurting themselves instead of focusing on the game itself.

“Our teams could do so much better with a new track and a new turf field. I feel like it’s safer. The condition is pretty crappy, there’s lots of goose poop, lots of holes where you can get your foot caught up,” Ty said.

Lily Sebastian, a junior lacrosse and field hockey player, said she thinks it’s important to advocate for a new playing field that will provide more opportunities for student athletes.

“I know we get hurt a lot on that field, and it’s a lot safer to have a synthetic turf playing field,” Lily said.

For Lily, athletics have expanded her high school experience, and have allowed her to make more connections with her peers.

“I think athletics have really helped me to have more friendships with my teammates — it’s a whole family experience for lots of people,” she said.

Lila Mikos, another junior lacrosse and field hockey athlete, said Lily and she have been playing since they were young, and the fields have remained in the same condition the entire time.

“The fields that we have are obviously not adequate, so we are super excited to have the possibility of getting a synthetic field,” Lila said. “Sports have changed my life. I know it sounds cliche, but I feel like I am a better student, a better family member, and a better person because of how I play on the field and the interactions I have with my teammates.”

Football coach Zeke Vought said he has seen many talented athletes get injured on the fields, “from uneven surfaces, to entire ditches.”

He also said he has seen many student athletes excel in school as a result of their participation in sports.

“Every single season, no matter what season, grades and attendance skyrocket when they start their sport. Kids feel a responsibility to their teammates, they feel a responsibility to the school, they have pride,” Vought said.

Field hockey coach Rebecca Nutton said sports are a catalyst for student involvement and confidence, and a new athletic complex would benefit many future generations of kids.

“Sports, we know, are a catalyst for students making it through school, making school a priority in their lives, and having mentors on the sports field as well as in the school setting,” she said.

For lacrosse coach John Wilson, seeing kids get injured on the playing field due to the conditions is a regular occurence. “I have seen the toll these fields take on our kids. I have not gone through a year here without having a serious injury in lacrosse,” Wilson said.

If student athletes don’t have a facility they can feel safe and proud to play on, Wilson said, they will be at a disadvantage when competing off-Island on synthetic turf.

“We are not giving our kids the appropriate, safe facilities for them to compete on an equal, competitive level with our peer schools,” he said.

He added that, not only will the new facility benefit MVRHS students, but it will serve as a center for the whole Island.

“Academics, arts, and athletics — that’s the three-legged stool of community education. The turf field will allow the school facility to be used as a true community resource,” he said.