Island Home sidelined, trips lost

The Steamship Authority’s largest ferry, the Island Home, failed to make its first runs Sunday morning. In a message just after 8 am, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote that a steering breaker tripped.

“We are investigating the issue,” he wrote.

In the meantime the ferry line is sending the Katama over from Fairhaven to take over for the Island Home.

The vessel suffered a somewhat similar steering problem in March and was just back from what Driscoll said was scheduled maintenance last week.

The problems with the Island Home are not ideal since the SSA has issued a travel alert for Sunday afternoon into Monday that could affect ferry service. “The National Weather Service is predicting a period of high winds starting Sunday afternoon through the end of Monday for Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are forecast. Service disruptions are likely on both routes,” the alert states.