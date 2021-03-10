Steering issue hobbles ferry

A mechanical problem with the Steamship Authority ferry Island Home bottled up traffic in Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven Wednesday morning stranding commuters and freight haulers.

At least two crossings were canceled. Just before 8 am, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll told The Times the issue is “related to the vessel’s steering” but couldn’t yet offer anything more detailed. Driscoll said the MV Nantucket is being readied to take over for the Island Home.

The Island Home, the ferry service’s largest ferry, just returned to service two weeks ago from maintenance and immediately had mechanical issues.