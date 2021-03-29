Breaking: Cell tower case against MVC, AT&T dismissed

In a 36-page ruling Superior Court Judge Paul Wilson dismissed a lawsuit brought by Dana and Robert Strayton against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and AT&T over the lawfulness of a cell tower near their Chappquiddick home.

Judge Wilson dismissed the case following a staggered trial that took place on dates in October and December and included a tour or “view” of a handful of sites on Chappaquiddick.

Among Judge Wilson’s findings were that the Strayton’s failed to provide concrete evidence as opposed to “speculative personal opinion” to substantiate that they should be considered aggrieved parties because their view was ruined by the cell tower. Judge Wilson also found that evidence the Straytons offered about potential dangers associated with the tower toppling or objects falling from the tower amounted to “speculation rather than fact.” Judge Wilson found that the Straytons were unable to prove their property was less valuable as a result of the erection of the cell tower. He further found that the Straytons could not claim diminished property value because of a recent Supreme Judicial Court ruling. Quoting from that ruling, Judge Wilson wrote, “‘It is well-established…that diminution in value itself is not an interest protected’ by zoning laws.”

Judge Wilson noted evidence the Straytons wished to present in trial about radiofrequency emissions from the tower, specifically about those emissions having a possible negative effect on Robert Strayton’s medical equipment, could not be contemplated by the MVC or by the superior court under federal law.

Other defendants in the case were Robert Fynbo, who leased the tower site, and MVWIFI, LLC.