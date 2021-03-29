Oak Bluffs says goodbye to Whritenour

Oak Bluffs town officials gathered Friday to send off longtime town administrator Robert Whritenour who was hired as the Yarmouth town administrator in January.

Town officials from the Fire, EMS, Police, wastewater, and highway departments threw Whritenour a surprise procession of town vehicles, saluting Whritenour’s work over the past 10 years.

The procession was followed by a socially distanced gathering in the library where gifts and cake pops were shared.

“It was an opportunity for selectmen, employees and other members of volunteer committees to say goodbye in person and thank him for his years of service,” interim town administrator Wendy Brough wrote in an email to The Times. “It was a nice heartfelt send-off and everyone wished him luck for his new venture as town administrator for Yarmouth.”