Edgartown: Farm Institute eggs and dye

Happy April. The year sure is flying by. Every year I say how fast it goes and every year it seems to go faster. And here it is April already. I feel like I just took down the Christmas tree and we’re already planning for the end of the school year. I’m sure it has to do with age. That’s what they say, isn’t it? All I know is that time passes too quickly.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my Edgartown School colleagues Nancy Cole and Ryan Leandro on March 30, Julie Williamson on April 2, my dear cousin, though more like a niece, Joanna Vangelder, on April 3, and Louis Smith, also on April 3.

Plans are being finalized for the grand return to full-time in person learning, beginning next week. Kindergarten through fourth grades will be adding Fridays to their schedule, while fifth through eighth grades will be adding Monday back into their schedule. I’ve never been more exhausted at the end of the day than I have this year. School during a pandemic is a whole new ballgame, so while one more day a week may not sound like much, I bet I’ll be completely wiped out at the end of next week, even more so than usual. I’m sure the schedules and plans will be shared out to the families soon so be sure to check your emails or check the school’s website at edgartownschool.org for updates. What you need to know for now is that your fifth through eighth grade Edgartown School students are due into school next Monday, April 5, by 8:20 am.

There is an outdoor Easter service at the Tabernacle on Sunday at 2:30 pm for all who would like to join. This service is shared by St Andrew’s Episcopal Church and Grace Church.

The Farm Institute is offering special take-home egg dyeing kits. Celebrate the spring season with a naturally dyed egg kit. Each kit will include a dozen Farm Institute eggs and three do-it-yourself dye baths made with turmeric, beets, and red cabbage. Mix and match dyes to create new colors. Pre-purchase is required. Pick-ups will be available April 2 or April 3 from 9 am until 12 pm. If you cannot pick up during this time, please email Lindsay at lbrown@thetrustees.org to see if another time can be arranged. Cost is $12/member family or $20/nonmember family. Click the website link thetrustees.org/event/62741/ to register.

Interested in learning something new? ACE MV has many course offerings coming up in April, from marketing to discussion groups to CPR or First Aid. Check out their offerings on their website at acemv.org.

COVID numbers are spiking again here on the Island, across the state, and throughout the country and world. While the vaccines are moving forward, it’s a slow process. The Island isn’t getting many vaccines recently and the appointments have been tough to book. Please be patient. We aren’t out of the woods yet and it is essential that we continue to practice the same protocols that we’ve been following for the last year. Wear your mask. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. And if you don’t have to travel, please don’t. If we all remain patient for just a bit longer, we might get through this. And given that it is looking to be a crazy busy summer here, we need to keep our numbers down now. Much as I want to go see my Marine out in Yuma over April vacation, I know that isn’t the best choice I could make for everyone around me. So here I’ll sit. And hopefully walk and run and enjoy some downtime for a few days.

Have a great week. Happy Easter.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.