Longtime Chilmark resident Emmett Carroll dies

Marshall Emmett Carroll Jr. recently passed away. He was 77 years old. A graveside service was held Tuesday at Abel’s Hill Cemetery. A complete obituary is expected in the coming days.

Carroll, who was known by his middle name, Emmett, was father to Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll and Chilmark finance committee member Marshall Carroll, joint proprietor of Menemsha Texaco with his Katie.

Longtime Chilmark building inspector Lenny Jason described Carroll as a good friend who he’d known for decades. Jason said Carroll was a “good craftsman,” an “excellent carpenter,” and a skilled mason.

“This guy could do anything,” he said.

Jason said he was especially fond of duck hunting with Carroll, but liked Carroll’s company in general. “I just enjoyed being with him,” he said.

A particular talent of Carroll’s was carving wooden ducks, Jason said. Carroll made both decorative pieces and functional decoys, Jason noted. Jason said he keeps one of Carroll’s decorative ducks at his desk in Chilmark Town Hall. He also said a decorative house wren Carroll carved is by the desk of town clerk Jennifer Christy.

Jason said Carroll was skilled at identifying various decoy makers by their work.

“The day he went to the hospital, I was going to show him a bird,” he said.