Corrine Rogers, 66, died peacefully on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home in Oak Bluffs.

She was predeceased by her parents John and Phyllis (Gonsalves) Rogers, and is survived by her siblings, John, Dale, and Stephanie. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.