Edgartown: Spring pinkletink music

Happy first full week of April. Monday marked the return to full-time, in-person learning for all of the students at the Edgartown School. Whenever we start something new there is always a little bit of confusion. The tendrils of education in the COVID era are always far reaching. We get the schedules set for classes, which was no easy feat and the administration really went to the mat to get done, and then we have to think about things like where each group goes for recess, what drop off and pickup will look like and more. I have to tip my hat to all of the staff and faculty at the school who have stepped up and worked around every obstacle in their way, as well as the kids who have adapted with changes and stress and the whole oddity that school has evolved into since March 13, 2020. It almost — almost — feels normal. And who knows if we will ever really go back to “normal” as we remember it, in school or anywhere else. Whatever happens, we will all roll with it, I’m sure.

Happy birthday to Deb Alpert on April 5, Patricia Gazaille on April 6, Heidi Cook, Brad Hill, and Kara Leandro on April 7, Beth Kaeka, Melinda DeFeo, and Nancy Bruguiere Morris on April 9, and Rose Walsh on April 10.

I hope everyone was able to enjoy Easter and Passover. It’s still hard to maneuver life with COVID, as we all still work to schedule vaccines. But hopefully you all had a chance to gather safely with friends and family alike. Now that the weather is getting a bit better, at least we have more options to get outside with each other.

A couple of weeks ago I asked if anyone had heard pinkletinks yet. I don’t think my fingers had barely left the keyboard when I went out and heard them myself. And driving down West Tisbury Road the other evening, the cacophony of pinkletink music coming from Sweetened Water Pond was amazing, even with the windows up. Of course, I rolled the windows down so I could truly enjoy the song. It’s one of the true signs that I made it through another winter and I love it.

On Thursday, April 8, the Vineyard Haven library offers Food Waste Initiative, a virtual talk with Eunice Youmans. Every year, 6,500 tons of watermelon rinds from hundreds of summer picnics, skeletons from bunches of grapes, citrus peels from fancy cocktails, and countless eggshells, skins, husks, soggy napkins, lobster appendages, heads of romaine lettuce and moldy bread are shipped off the Vineyard at a premium. After paying extra for food to be transported across the Sound, Vineyarders send the equivalent of 261 trucks of food waste back to the mainland annually, according to estimates from an Islandwide organics feasibility study completed in 2017. At the same time, thousands of cubic yards of compost are shipped to the Island to enrich the soil. Contact amcdonogh@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link to this informative talk.

The M.V. Agricultural Society is doing their version of “Stuff a Bus” with food for the Island Food Pantry. Instead of a spring potluck this year, they are feeding our community in another way and helping those that need it the most. Bring your donations to drop off at the Ag Hall and help them “Fill the Hay Wagon for the Food Pantry.” You can drop off your donation between 12 and 5 pm on Saturday, April 10.

That’s all I’ve got for now. Please remember that our Covid numbers are going up and we still need to practice safety. Wear your masks, limit gatherings to family and vaccinated friends, gather outside when possible or with windows open, wash and sanitize your hands, limit travel, and remember that many of our community have not been vaccinated yet. We’re all in this together. Let’s take care of each other. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.