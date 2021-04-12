COVID forum scheduled tonight at 7

Communication Ambassador partnership is hosting a COVID-19 public forum tonight from 7 to 8:30 pm to raise public awareness and understanding of COVID-19.

The forum will take place on Zoom or can be accessed with the webinar ID: 981 92911455 and passcode: 782725.

The forum will give information on local resources and answer questions from the public. It is the first in a series focused on COVID-19.

Other agencies involved in the forum include MVY Radio, Dukes County, Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Island Health Care, Vineyard Health Care Access Program, Martha’s Vineyard Councils on Aging, Island Grown Initiative of Martha’s Vineyard, The Martha’s Vineyard Branch of the NAACP, Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools, and others.