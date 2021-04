Discover the joy of creating art with paper, pencils, and colorful supplies in a series of drawing classes by artist Elizabeth Whelan. She will teach participants about various tools and methods every Wednesday at 11 am throughout spring and summer. There is a new theme every week, and you can even learn an Old Masters’ technique. For the class list and Zoom access, visit elizabeth-whelan.com, or email the Vineyard Haven library, amcdonough@clamsnet.org.