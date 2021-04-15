Management of Alley’s General Store changing hands

An historic West Tisbury store — a frequent stop the Obama family’s presidential vacations on Island — is undergoing a change in management.

In a press release issued Thursday, Vineyard Trust, which owns Alley’s General Store along with 19 other historic landmarks on the Island, announced a partnership with the owners of LeRoux — Michael and April Levandowski. The Levandowskis will license and operate the general store in West Tisbury.

Michael Levandowski is a member of the Vineyard Trust board of directors, according to the Trust’s website.

LeRoux has two stores in Vineyard Haven and several others off-Island.

Even before the deal was announced, word started to spread in the change of management on social media.

A post on the Islander’s Talk Facebook group regarding the leasing arrangement garnered a variety of responses. Jim Feiner commented on the post saying, “Alley’s has always been more than just a store — it’s been a public resource and destination that so many have depended on. Until its most recent and radical change to the upscale boutique market it was THE place to go for us up-Island folks.”

Rachel Baird said in a comment that the deal seems to be “the continuing commercialization of Alley’s.” “It used to be a place to gather, now it is a beautiful old building facade on the outside. Inside it is a high priced gift store for tourists, and so silently falls another beautiful tradition on the Island.”

Geoff Parkhurst commented saying he thinks LeRoux taking over is “another step into oblivion” for the Vineyard landmark.

“Maybe they should see if Walmart wants to run it. Things would be cheaper and we could just accept that Alley’s is gone. Put a Starbuck’s in the vegetable stand and a mini-IKEA in where 7a is,” he said.

Other folks had a different take on the partnership, such as Scott Tuttle, who noted that if you were to compare the existing product lines between Alley’s and any other business on-Island, LeRoux “is the most complimentary year-round business.”

Simon Athearn commented that LeRoux taking over could be good news for the store, after such a disappointing change in management the last time around, “LeRoux or any hungry entrepreneur would try harder,” he wrote.

According to the release, “Alley’s General Store is the Island’s oldest retail business. When it opened in 1858, it provided householders and local farmers and fishermen with basic staples as well as a retail outlet for their goods. Completely renovated by the Trust in 1993 and recently updated, Alley’s still delivers in its reputation as ‘dealers in almost everything’.”

“The Trust’s primary mission is to restore living institutions to their rightful place in island life and ensure that they will remain landmarks for life,” said Funi Burdick, President & CEO of Vineyard Trust, said in the release. “One of the ways we do this is by partnering with organizations and businesses who are uniquely qualified to continue business operations once the landmarks have been restored.”

Burdick could not be immediately reached for further comment.

“Union Chapel, the Historic Marshall Farmstead and the Grange Hall are all great examples of these kinds of partnerships,” Burdick continued in the release. “We are excited to add Alley’s General Store to the Trust’s roster of landmark associated businesses that are operated by knowledgeable and experienced professionals.”

According to the release, the Levandowskis have owned and operated multiple business on the Vineyard, including the Crocker House Inn, Martha’s Vineyard Millworks in Vineyard Haven, multiple retail stores, the Woodland Market, clothing and shoe stores, as well as their current portfolio of LeRoux housewares stores on and off Martha’s Vineyard.

“Having lived on the Island since 1988, we have a deep appreciation for Island life and the sense of place so pervasive on the Island. April and I believe deeply in Vineyard Trust’s work to preserve the living landmarks that reflect that authenticity,” Michael Levandowski, co-owner of LeRoux,” said in the release. “Our business philosophy has always been grounded in serving the community. We feel that operating Alley’s General Store, which is such a central feature of Island life, is a natural fit with our philosophy.”

Alley’s General Store will retain its current name and will remain open during the operational transfer. Vineyard Trust will continue to own and maintain the historic building that houses Alley’s General Store.