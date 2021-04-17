Amy Combra, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2020, in New Bedford, was one of those few individuals whose kind and compassionate soul was too bright for her body. And so when she walked through the door, she didn’t just light up the room, she lit up the entire house, the entire office, or anywhere else she happened to be present. Amy loved loudly. It was difficult for her to contain such a potent fire within her, and in order to do this she constantly gave of herself. Anyone, anywhere, anytime, any place — without warning — might find themselves the recipient of her loud love.

Amy is survived by her mother, Sarah Costa; her daughter, Taylor Combra; her sons, Markus Premdas and Tyler Wiggins; her sister, Kelly Santos; her brothers, Joe and Will Costa; and her grandchildren, Nevaeh Lynne Forty, Malikai Anell Premdas, and Briella Elise Premdas. She was predeceased by her father, Russell Combra; her sister, Brianna Combra; and her daughter. Kaylee Wiggins. Her family loved her deeply, and will continue to love and miss her for the remainder of their days.

Amy was born on Oct. 30, 1970, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She dedicated most of her adult life to working with both the elderly and those with developmental disorders in a variety of caregiving positions. Most recently, Amy worked as a program manager at the nonprofit organization M.O. LIFE in Fairhaven, a company whose mission is to enhance the lives of developmentally disordered individuals.