Leonard T. Kapungu, 80, died on Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021, at his home in Oak Bluffs. He was the husband of Mercy J. (Muchena) Kapungu.
His funeral service will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.
