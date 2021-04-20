Moran tries to blunt Islands’ SSA vote

The structural majority afforded the Vineyard and Nantucket through the Steamship Authority’s enabling act could come to an end if a bill sponsored by State Senator Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, is voted into law.

Moran’s legislation would essentially grant filibuster power to the three minority ports of Barnstable, Falmouth, and New Bedford, should they vote against something in unison. Presently, the combined vote of Vineyard and Nantucket constitutes an automatic supermajority.

The prospect of a weakened position for the two islands came to the fore Tuesday morning at the ferry line’s monthly board meeting, when the long-debated subject of freight service to New Bedford arose. SSA special counsel Steve Sayers gave the board a progress report on the long-range transportation task force and Woods Hole–Falmouth noise and traffic mitigation working group, the former meant to explore barging rubbish off the Vineyard, the latter seeking ways to mitigate truck impacts to the community.

While plenty of discussion was devoted to the feasibility of rubbish and freight service to New Bedford, the elephant in the room was Moran’s bill, which is expected to be presented to Falmouth residents on Thursday.

Woods Hole residents have long railed against the noise and congestion brought on by trucks traveling down Woods Hole Road to the SSA terminal. Rerouting those trucks to New Bedford is a popular idea in Woods Hole. Barnstable board member Robert Jones said while there are many impediments, freight service to New Bedford may well be on the horizon for the SSA, but he didn’t think an accord on the subject could ever be reached by “filing legislation to change the vote.” Jones couldn’t imagine the islands wanted to cede their voting power.

“I think legislation like that only serves to tear us apart,” he said. “That’s just not going to serve any good purpose except for perhaps to alienate neighbors.”

Board chair Kathryn Wilson, who represents Falmouth, didn’t speak to Moran’s bill specifically during debate, but said, “I think the status quo is not the way to continue on. I mean speaking from Falmouth’s standpoint, status quo is not satisfactory.”

When asked by The Times at the end of the meeting if she supported Moran’s bill, Wilson said, “I just learned about it yesterday, and I haven’t reviewed it. I’m interested, but I just don’t know yet.”

Pressed if she supported the concept of minority ports having veto power, she said, “I’m not sure. I mean, if collectively they would have power — honestly … I just don’t know. It seems like we ought to have at least one Island — I don’t know is the honest answer.”

Sayers also told the board the Falmouth transportation management committee, a town body, will consider a request to close Cowdry Road to trucks from 10 pm to 6 am, a move that would halt truck traffic to the terminal in Woods Hole. Sayers said that Woods Hole resident Nathaniel Trumbull proposed the restriction. Sayers said such a restriction would be “very disruptive to our operations,” and hoped other ways of mitigating truck impacts could be worked out with the community.

Vineyard board member Jim Malkin criticized what he understood to be Falmouth transportation management committee chair Ed DeWitt’s impetus for forming his committee. “What really struck me was he introduced the formation of the transportation committee by saying we were formed in response to complaints and concerns raised by Woods Hole residents,” Malkin said. “Now it doesn’t seem to me that … if you’re forming a group to deal with concerns, you already prejudiced where you’re going with that group’s activities.”

Malkin also took issue with how he perceived Falmouth was ignoring the Vineyard’s contribution to its economy. In doing so, he recounted a recent trip he took to Falmouth, where he patronized a number of businesses. “What I don’t hear in this discussion about the impact on Falmouth is the benefits that Islanders bring to the commercial and business and employment areas in Falmouth, which are real,” he said.

SSA spokesman later said Robert Davis, general manager of the ferry line, will attend the Falmouth transportation management committee meeting on Thursday.