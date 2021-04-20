VFW Quartermaster Peter Herrmann dies

Peter Herrmann, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier Kitty Hawk, died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 75. Herrmann was the quartermaster for the VFW in Oak Bluffs and a longtime lover of fishing.

VFW commander Tom Norbury described Herrmann as the “backbone” of the VFW.

“It was his heart and soul,” Norbury said.

Norbury said Herrmann’s passing has hit him “pretty hard,” and he and his fellow VFW members are just in the very formative stages of a plan to honor Herrmann.

This is a developing story.