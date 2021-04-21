Bolt hazard emerges on hose ramp

Some motorists have allegedly suffered tire damage from bolts that have begun to pop up in the hose ramp across Beach Road. Select board chair Jim Rogers expressed frustration at the situation. He said Tisbury has “no control” over the section of Beach Road the ramp runs across, and jurisdiction falls under the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). “There’s nobody here from MassDOT,” he said.

Just before 11 am Wednesday morning, two Tisbury Police officers were monitoring the ramp area, and a cluster of pulled bolts could be seen on the sidewalk. On the ramp, several bolts could be seen protruding from their recesses.

“If anyone has vehicle damage,” Rogers said, they should certainly make a claim to the owner of Citgo [Drake Petroleum Co.] and copy the Tisbury Police. We’ll work with them to make sure they get taken care of.”

A spokesperson for MassDOT could not immediately be reached for comment.