Oak Bluffs: P.A. Club chicken dinner

Seems like April Fool’s Day was a bit late as we got our surprise flurries of snow last week instead of April 1. But it lasted just long enough to look pretty and only encourage the flowers to bloom longer and the birds seemed to love it. Now we are really ready for more sun and warm days.

Congratulations to the two winners of our town election on Thursday for the select board. Jason Balboni, who was re-elected for his second term in office, and to Emma Green-Beach, who easily won in her first attempt to obtain this position. Rich Michelson lost but garnered many votes. Thanks to all who ran, and we would be remiss if we did not thank retired selectman Greg Coogan who gave so many years to our town with calm, steady faithfulness.

Once again the Oak Bluffs August Fireworks have been canceled. It will be two years since we have been able to enjoy that magnificent show that brought spectators from all over the country to view. But if everyone keeps using common sense, in this case masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing, we can hope that the year 2022 will mark the return of our favorite entertainment.

Mark Thursday, April 29, on your calendar for the grab-and-go baked chicken dinner fundraiser at the P.A. Club. It will be held from 5 to 7 pm and besides the dinner there will also be a 50/50 raffle and a scratch ticket tree. And with the money raised, this benevolent association will be able to continue with scholarships for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students. If you would like to donate, you can send a check to Holy Ghost Association, P.O. Box 2203, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

Our library’s Virtual Movie Club’s Movie of the Month is “White Squall” on April 29 at 8 pm. Join in via Zoom or call in to chat about this movie, which is a poignant coming-of-age tale, a high adventure story that focuses on a troubled group of teenage boys who spend eight months sailing around the Caribbean on a schooner school ship. Please call our library at 508-693-9433 for the link and more information.

“New Normal: A New England Road Trip with Ted Reinstein takes place on

May 6 from 7 to 8 pm. During a challenging time when most people are limiting their travel, this talk takes folks along on a rollicking ride around New England all in just one hour, and all from the comfort of their own home. Author of three books about New England and longtime “Chronicle” reporter, Ted Reinstein is your tour guide as you go from Maine to Rhode Island, Mt. Washington to Mt. Mansfield, and Berkshire foliage to Fenway Park. Please contact the library for the link and more info.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s Climate Action Task Force (CATF) education committee is excited to announce a weeklong community event to celebrate the Island’s commitment to climate action for a resilient future. The Climate Week theme is: “A Climate to Thrive — Martha’s Vineyard 2040,” and will take place Nov. 1 through 6, 2021. Everyone is invited to participate. Please join the Zoom meeting to learn more about Climate Week and discuss ways your business, organization, or association can take part and showcase your commitment to a resilient future. By 2040 we hope to be a largely renewable energy Island and have in place many initiatives that help protect our environment, infrastructure, health, economy, and overall quality of life. While we set these goals, it is important to have moments such as this to envision how we get there. There are two Zoom meetings scheduled to further explain the concept, hear your ideas, and share feedback. The Zoom meetings will be on Wednesday, April 28, at 11 am and 7 pm. Please pick the one that works best for you. And thanks to Liz Durkee, MVC Climate Change Planner, for this information. Meeting ID: 822 7497 0984 Passcode: 442950. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kz5rgDXIT

We send Birthday Smiles to Gloria Steere on April 23, James Moreis Jr. on the 24th, Donna Pacheco, Andy Farrissey, and Lorraine Clark on the 25th, Patrick Garrett on the 26th, my granddaughter Paige Alley on the 27th, Janet Morris, Tabatha Clark, David Allen, and my granddaughter Melanie Rivers on the 28th, and Aaron Campos on April 29.

Enjoy your week. Peace

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Megan Alley, meganislandmegan@comcast.net.