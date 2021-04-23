Peter B. Herrmann, 75, of Edgartown died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, April 20, 2021, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Sandra J. (Pilger) Herrmann, the loving father of Valerie Kryla (Craig) and Kristy Herrmann, and the caring grandfather of Darien, Dylan, and Emily.

A graveside service for the burial of his ashes will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 11 am in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs, officiated by the Rev. Michael Nagle, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to VFW Post 9261, P.O. Box 1437, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.