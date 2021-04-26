61 confirmed cases last week

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 last week — a decline from 101 cases reported at the beginning of April.

Of the 61 cases from April 18 to April 24, 43 were reported from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 17 from TestMV, and one from another provider. There were 38 symptomatic cases, 12 asymptomatic, and 11 unknown.

Last week’s new cases ranged in age with 11 in their 20s, 11 in their 30s, 11 in their 50s, eight in their 30s, eight between 11 and 19 years old, 10 younger than 10 years old, and two in their 60s. In total, the most positive cases have been reported from people in their 30s with 318 and their 20s with 222.

Since testing began in March 2020, there have been 1,308 confirmed cases — 664 male and 644 female.

The Island has had eight COVID clusters including an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), MV Hospital (five cases), Project Headway (four cases), King’s barbershop (eight cases), Shirley’s Hardware (all six staff), and the Barn Bowl & Bistro (nine cases).

A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.

Meanwhile, as of April 22, the hospital has administered more than 16,000 total vaccine doses — 9,393 first doses, and 6,741 second doses.

According to the Department of Public Health 59 percent of Dukes County has received at least one dose and 39 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Island is getting a huge boost to its vaccine supply this week when Island Health Care receives a shipment of 4,040 vaccine doses. The doses will be administered by the hospital through a partnership.

Testing data

As of April 23, the hospital has now administered 16,963 tests, with 936 positive results. There have been 15,994 negative tests and there are 25 results pending.

TestMV, which is located in the parking lot at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, has now administered 37,369 tests, with 338 positive results, 36,583 negative results, and 448 tests pending.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 444 self-administered tests, of which one has come back positive, 443 negative, and zero pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have administered 11,349 tests. Of those, 11 have tested positive.

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) has reported a total of seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

There were also two probable cases reported last week for a total of 72 since March 2020. Of those 41 are male and 31 are female.