Edgartown puts out Chappy brush fire

Edgartown Fire Department responded to brush fire on Chappaquiddick Saturday afternoon due to improperly disposed ashes.

In an email to The Times, Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer wrote that the first arriving units based on Chappaquiddick made a “great stop” and were able to contain the fire and protect an exposed garage.

“Our response from the Edgartown side was able to arrive in time to contain the rest of the fire to .32 acres,” Schaeffer wrote.

Mutual aid from West Tisbury and the Department of Conservation and Recreation was called and brush breakers and water tankers were staged at Memorial Wharf, but only the water tanker was needed.

“I can’t stress enough that dry conditions still exist and that we all need to be very cautious with outdoor activities and fire prevention,” Schaeffer wrote.