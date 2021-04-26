Sailboat grounds on Menemsha Beach

The 31-foot sailboat Kari grounded on Menemsha Beach Sunday. The captain was en route to Tashmoo from Rhode Island when steering was lost, Chilmark harbormaster Ryan Rossi told The Times. No injuries were reported. The vessel is lettered with the homeport of Wickford, Rhode Island. Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren identified the captain as Christian Comazzi. Rossi said Comazzi opted to beach the vessel on sandy Menemsha Beach instead of sailing further and risking a grounding on the Island’s rocky north shore. A marine tow company is slated to remove the sailboat, Rossi said.

As of 9 am Monday, the vessel remained on the beach. Station Menemsha Officer in Charge Justin Longval said his station has been monitoring the vessel.