Edgartown: New shop on Kelley Street

I’m sitting down early to write this week. School vacation week is coming to an end, and to be completely honest, I always suffer some anxiety about heading back into work. I kind of understand it in September, and I know a lot of teachers experience it then. But I’m a little confused about why it happens after a week off in February or April, especially when I’ve spent the week here working. I mean, no one wants to go back to work when they’re on a tropical vacation, right? At any rate, I’ve cleaned my house, and I’m writing my column and planning my classes for the week on Saturday, so I can relax all day on Sunday.

Felix Neck is offering up self-guided tours of Sengekontacket Pond weekdays starting May 3. Enjoy Sengekontacket Pond at your own pace on this self-guided tour. Rhyming quest clues (like a treasure hunt) will help you uncover the story of the pond’s people, places, and wildlife. The cost is $36 for members and $46 for nonmembers. Contact them at felixneck@massaudubon.org or 508-627-4850.

Celebrate Arbor Day at Polly Hill Arboretum on Saturday, May 1, from 10 to 11 am, with a storytime followed by a special trees walk with a hands-on activity. All ages are welcome. Each family will receive a free tree seedling. Space is limited to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and allow for social distancing. Here is the link to register: bit.ly/FamArborDay.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Paulo DeOliveira on April 28, Holly Mercier on April 29, Matthew Cutter on April 30, and Amy Coffey on May 2.

I found out the hard way that tick season is definitely here. After doing some yard work out at Pop’s house on Saturday, I found a wood tick in my hair. That was minor, though, as I also found 22 ticks on Foster McGee. Granted, my four-legged best friend was wandering in the woods, leaves, and long grass, but it was a good reminder to be careful when we are out and about in nature. They are some seriously gross little creatures, and, of course, pose health risks, as we all know. Do what you can to avoid them, and make sure you do thorough tick checks after you venture out in nature.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join M.V. Community Services Connect to End Violence for its eighth annual (and first virtual) Sexual Assault Awareness Walk to support survivors in our community. Run or walk two miles in support of survivors, and to raise awareness around sexual assault, anytime before April 30. All registrations of $5 or more will receive a T shirt while supplies last, and be entered into a raffle – prize provided by Revive by Sarka. For more information, email prollins@mvcommunityservices.org, or call 774-549-9667, ext. 102.

I received a really nice email this weekend from Lisa (L.A.) Brown Langley this week, sharing her exciting news about opening a shop in Edgartown recently. Lisa has worked at a myriad of places, including Chica and Petunias, while also always working as a professional photographer of weddings and portraits. Lisa also worked with Ann Hoyle and Ed Jerome as a mentor at the Edgartown School, as part of the enrichment program, and in the late ’90s to early 2000s, she was the photographer at the Derby, where she met her husband, Brendan Langley.

Last year Lisa collaborated with florist Aubrey Marie Designs, which added L.A.’s art to her flower shop, Juniper; then added Lisa’s niece, Gareth, a 31-year-old fashion designer and owner of rooeyknots.com. This year, Aubrey needed all her space for her flowers, so she directed Lisa to an available space at the bottom of Kelley Street. There, Lisa and Gareth opened the store Kin, not only because they are kin, but also because they feel that their clients also become kin. The shop sells clothing and artwork, and is currently open from 11 am until 4 pm, Wednesdays through Sundays, at 6 Kelley St. I am wishing L.A. and Gareth the best of luck in their new adventure, and can’t wait to go check out the shop.

M.V. Community Services is now partnering with Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Student Government for Electronics Disposal Day, to benefit both organizations. This spring’s event is this Saturday, May 1, from 9 am until 2 pm at the high school, and will help pay for a long-awaited and COVID-delayed prom next spring. The entrance for the event will be at the front of the school. All you have to do is follow the signs. Fees vary from $5 for smaller things like cameras and irons to $40 for larger appliances.

You know you live in a small town when something happens to a family member in town and you hear about it within a few minutes. I’d like to thank everyone who played a part in helping out my dad the other day when he took a spill at Stop & Shop. Pop is fine, and we are most grateful for all the help making sure he got home safely. We’d also like to send a special thank-you to Dianna Del Torto for getting the message to me, and to the nice gentleman who followed Pop home to make sure he got home safely and to deliver his bags of groceries that were left behind. I am most grateful for living in such a magical, caring place.

That’s all I have for now. Have a wonderful week. Stay safe. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Let’s continue to take care of each other. It really does mean everything.

