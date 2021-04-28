M.V. Center for Living news

Supportive Day has reopened!

Supportive Day reopened on Monday, April 5. Supportive Day is a daily activity program for individuals who are at risk if left alone, or who may experience memory challenges. Exercise, arts, music, socialization, current events, games, a special presentation, and lunch are part of each day.

All Zoom programs will continue!

The in-person program will be open 9 am to 2 pm Monday throughThursday. All attendees, staff, and clients will be vaccinated. We will be following safety protocols with attestations, mask wearing, ventilation, social distancing, and cleaning procedures. There are still openings available! Call us for questions or information.

Talk group

MVC4L has started *Talk Group* every Friday at 2 pm, open to people living with an age-acquired disability and memory changes. This is a confidential group. This is a place to talk about life with these changes. This is confidential, and only one staff member will attend each meeting.

MCOA Tablet Grant for social isolation

We have received a FY21 Field Demonstration Project SIG Grant from MCOA. The grant will assist us in purchasing tablets, distributing them, and training community elders experiencing social isolation to use technology to ease loneliness. Tablets can also be used for MVC4L programs, library programs, church or spiritual activities, family connections, or telehealth. Please contact Sarah Young, MVC4L program administrative assistant, at 508-939-9440 to arrange a tablet, and we will arrange the details.

Weekend activities emails

Be on the lookout Fridays for our Caregiver Weekend Ideas. As we start spring, we will be adding ideas to “get out of the house.” We have been highlighting timely virtual events, but also looking to highlight outdoor activities. Email Allison at allisonr@mvcenter4living.org to be added to the list.

For more info about M.V. Center for Living Programs, call Mary at 508-939-9440 or email maryh@mvcenter4living.org.