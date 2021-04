For anyone with an appreciation for photography, the West Tisbury library is hosting a monthly, supportive gathering of the Photo Engagement Project. It is open to all ages and experience levels, to offer opportunities to share tips and ideas, explore photo-related projects, find inspiration, and increase engagement in this visual art. For more information about the next Zoom meeting on Thursday, May 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.